Friday, Jul 13 - Sep 1, 2018

Please join us at Vale Craft Gallery on Friday, July 13 from 5 to 8 pm for the opening reception of our Summer Group Show. The exhibition will feature ceramics, glass, fiber art, sculpture, paintings, and jewelry by over 50 artists. Among the highlights will be new work by Rene Murray, Linny Coale Freeman, Melissa Z. Monroe, Boisali Biswas, and Chickenscratch.

Part of the River North Art District's 2nd annual Midsummer Gallery Walk

Image by Rene Murray