Summer Group Show

Valejul13

Friday, Jul 13 - Sep 1, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Vale Craft Gallery
    River North
    230 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-337-3525
    Please join us at Vale Craft Gallery on Friday, July 13 from 5 to 8 pm for the opening reception of our Summer Group Show. The exhibition will feature ceramics, glass, fiber art, sculpture, paintings, and jewelry by over 50 artists.  Among the highlights will be new work by Rene Murray, Linny Coale Freeman, Melissa Z. Monroe, Boisali Biswas, and Chickenscratch.  

    Part of the River North Art District's 2nd annual Midsummer Gallery Walk

    Image by Rene Murray

