Summer Learning: The Art and Science of Picasso’s Blues

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018

Earlier this year, The New York Times reported on a major discovery made by Northwestern scientists, in partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago. An interdisciplinary team had used tools originally developed for medicine, manufacturing and geology to discover hidden details in the Picasso’s paintings and sculptures. Join us to learn more about this fascinating story, which offers new perspective on the art and science of Picasso’s paintings. Allison Langley, Head of Paintings Conservation at the Art Institute of Chicago will discuss how new findings shape our historical understanding of Picasso’s life and working methods, while Emeline Pouyet, PostDoctoral Fellow in Material Science at Northwestern, will address how she and others applied tools used by NASA to explore the rare materials and underdrawings within Picasso’s work.

Further information here