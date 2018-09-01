Summer Selections by George Maurice Cloud

Wednesday, Aug 8 - 24, 2018

Georges Maurice Cloud was born in Brittany, France in 1909. He studied art and design in Escoublac and La Baule. In the 1930s, Cloud attended the Beaux-Arts Academy in Paris. Cloud worked professionally as an architect and designer in both Paris and Brittany, and designed numerous Modern houses, interiors and custom pieces of furniture. An accomplished painter and fine artist, he also completed numerous mural and advertising commissions. He painted decorative frescoes and designed furniture for many of the famed French ocean liners, such as the S.S. Ile de France and the Normandie. Cloud exhibited his work at the Salon des Sur-Independants and at other venues throughout France. He died in 1973.