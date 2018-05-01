Summertime in the Galleries: Come & Play

Friday, Jun 22 - Aug 26, 2018
- Krasl Art Center
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 707 Lake Blvd.
St. Joseph, MI 49085
- 269-983-0271
As the Sculpting Community project is underway outdoors at the Krasl Art Center, the indoor galleries are your gathering place for hands-on arts exploration, informal art making and creativity. Guests of all ages and abilities are invited to participate and enjoy a unique, fun and playful atmosphere that is far from business-as-usual!