Summertime in the Galleries: Come & Play

Friday, Jun 22 - Aug 26, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Krasl Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    707 Lake Blvd.
    St. Joseph, MI 49085
    Telephone
    269-983-0271
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    As the Sculpting Community project is underway outdoors at the Krasl Art Center, the indoor galleries are your gathering place for hands-on arts exploration, informal art making and creativity. Guests of all ages and abilities are invited to participate and enjoy a unique, fun and playful atmosphere that is far from business-as-usual!

