Super Sunday

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018
- Time
- 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Events
- Location
- Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 5020 S. Cornell
Chicago, IL 60615
- Telephone
- 773-324-5520
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
March 11 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dorian Sylvain, educator and artist exhibiting her work in Gallery 5 leads a free hands-on art-making activity for all ages. The project will address social justice themes that connect Sylvain’s and Bill Walker’s work. DJ Ayana Contreras will curate a selection of jazz records and tunes that come from the era of Urban Griot works on display.