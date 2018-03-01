Super Sunday

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018

March 11 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Dorian Sylvain, educator and artist exhibiting her work in Gallery 5 leads a free hands-on art-making activity for all ages. The project will address social justice themes that connect Sylvain’s and Bill Walker’s work. DJ Ayana Contreras will curate a selection of jazz records and tunes that come from the era of Urban Griot works on display.