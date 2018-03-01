Super Sunday

Close
Sunday, Mar 11, 2018

Time
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Dorian Sylvain, educator and artist exhibiting her work in Gallery 5 leads a free hands-on art-making activity for all ages. The project will address social justice themes that connect Sylvain’s and Bill Walker’s work. DJ Ayana Contreras will curate a selection of jazz records and tunes that come from the era of  Urban Griot  works on display. 

