Friday, Mar 2 - 22, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, March 2, 6 - 9pm

Superficial Paradise considers the relationship between escapism and nostalgia. Yesenia Bello, Cameron Clayborn, Verónica Casado Hernández, Rebecca Himelstein, Daniel Hojnacki, and Nicole Mauser explore the multiplicities of experience, both personal and collective, looking backward and forward and ask ‘what was’ and ‘what if’ of our uncertain futures.

Superficial Paradise is curated by Sheridan Tucker Anderson.

Image: Daniel Hojnacki, Cracking (detail), 2017, Altered silver gelatin print, wall texture spray, latex paint, 9 x 12 in.