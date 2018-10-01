Tuesday, Aug 28 - Oct 19, 2018

South and Rotunda Galleries, NIU Art Museum

An invitational exhibition of studio and design alumni artists recommended by current and former faculty, SWEET, Golden and Delicious… presents recent work by six dozen artists from five decades representing eleven areas of visual study. Artists needed to be actively practicing and showing their work. Works on view represent a variety of approaches to photography, sculpture, fiber, jewelry and metalwork, printmaking, illustration, ceramics, painting, drawing, graphic design, and time arts. In addition, there is a sound piece, and video documentation of an artist creating a lithograph, and of a large public art piece being made.

This exhibition is part of a larger School of Art and Design celebration of alumni as guest artists, scholars and educators. To learn more about this celebration please visit the School of Art and Design.