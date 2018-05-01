Saturday, Apr 7, 2018

Join us for a day of symposium presentations by the thirteen graduating scholars and makers from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's Visual and Critical Studies MA program. The cohort will be in conversation with one another, as well as invited guests, as they share their work in a variety of forms, including film screenings, performances, readings, lecture and dialogue. Moderators include SAIC faculty members Kristi McGuire, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Visual Critical Studies; Mary Patten, Professor, Departments of Film, Video, New Media and Animation and Visual Critical Studies; and Joshua Rios, Lecturer, Departments of Contemporary Practices and Visual Critical Studies.