Saturday, Oct 20, 2018

10:00am - 5:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-834-8377
    Although under-recognized in most surveys of Chicago art, the South Side nurtured important artistic movements, raised complex questions about the nature of black aesthetics, and promoted the arts through community arts organizations that continue to shape the fabric of Chicago. This symposium presents a series of panels and intergenerational dialogues that connect the history of the South Side to the present moment, in which the community, its arts organizations, and artists continue to play a central role in the visual culture and artistic dialogue of Chicago’s vibrant art and design community.
     
    This symposium is co-presented by MoCP and the Smart Museum of Art, University of Chicago.

     

     

