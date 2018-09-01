Sunday, Dec 16, 2018

Symposium: The Figure, Humor, and the Chicago Imagists

In partnership with Art Design Chicago and Elmhurst College, this full-day symposium explores works by the Chicago Imagists with specific emphasis on the ways in which they used humor in their depictions of the figure. The symposium features presentations on the topic and the opportunity to view the extraordinary Elmhurst College Imagist Art Collection on view at the Elmhurst Art Museum.

Symposium begins at Illinois Hall at Elmhurst College and later continues at the Elmhurst Art Museum.

Full schedule to be announced.

The program is free with registration required.

Art Design Chicago is a spirited celebration of the unique and vital role Chicago plays as America’s crossroads of creativity and commerce. Led by the Terra Foundation for American Art, this citywide partnership of cultural organizations explores Chicago’s art and design legacy with more than 30 exhibitions and hundreds of events throughout 2018.