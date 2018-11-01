Symposium Unfinished Business!

Friday, Oct 19 - 20, 2018

FREE, but space is limited. Please register in advance.

Join us for a symposium that addresses the historic significance of the South Side as a community, a set of institutions, and a collection of artists.



Although under-recognized in most surveys of Chicago art, the South Side nurtured important artistic movements, raised complex questions about the nature of black aesthetics, and promoted the arts through community arts organizations in ways that are still shaping the fabric of Chicago.