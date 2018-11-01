Close
Symposium Unfinished Business!

Friday, Oct 19 - 20, 2018

Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    FREE, but space is limited. Please register in advance.

    Join us for a symposium that addresses the historic significance of the South Side as a community, a set of institutions, and a collection of artists.

    Although under-recognized in most surveys of Chicago art, the South Side nurtured important artistic movements, raised complex questions about the nature of black aesthetics, and promoted the arts through community arts organizations in ways that are still shaping the fabric of Chicago.

     

     

