Symposium: Unfinished Business! The South Side and Chicago Art

Friday, Oct 19 - 20, 2018

Note: this takes place in various locations - not just MoCP! Visit museum website for details.

Keynote Lecture: Richard J. Powell is Friday, October 19, 6pm

Richard J. Powell is John Spencer Bassett Professor of Art & Art History at Duke University. A specialist in American art, the arts of the African Diaspora, and contemporary visual studies, he has written extensively, including such titles as Homecoming: The Art and Life of William H. Johnson (1991), Black Art: A Cultural History (1997 & 2002), and Cutting a Figure: Fashioning Black Portraiture (2008).

Symposium

Saturday, October 20, 10am-5pm at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 68th Street, Chicago

Although under-recognized in most surveys of Chicago art, the South Side nurtured important artistic movements, raised complex questions about the nature of black aesthetics, and promoted the arts through community arts organizations that continue to shape the fabric of Chicago. This symposium presents a series of panels and intergenerational dialogues that connect the history of the South Side to the present moment, in which the community, its arts organizations, and artists continue to play a central role in the visual culture and artistic dialogue of Chicago’s vibrant art and design community.

This symposium is co-presented by MoCP and the Smart Museum of Art, University of Chicago.