Exhibition on view: September 15, 2017-January 13, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, September 15, 5-9pm

Group exhibition in partnership with the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force with the aim of shedding light on systemic barriers to quality healthcare through the lens of breast cancer.

Note: Opening reception on September 15 is part of EXPO CHICAGO Art After Hours

Top Image: Caption: Joan Giroux, changes brought about, 2017