Take Care

Friday, Sep 15 - Jan 13, 2018

    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    River North
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-529-5090
    Exhibition on view: September 15, 2017-January 13, 2018

    Opening reception: Friday, September 15, 5-9pm

    Group exhibition in partnership with the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force with the aim of shedding light on systemic barriers to quality healthcare through the lens of breast cancer.

    Note: Opening reception on September 15 is part of EXPO CHICAGO Art After Hours

     

    Top Image: Caption: Joan Giroux, changes brought about, 2017

