Talk: Al Ruppersberg with Amanda Ross-Ho

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018
- 3:00pm - 4:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- Michigan Avenue
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-280-2660
Tickets: $15
On the opening weekend of West by Midwest, groundbreaking conceptual artist Al Ruppersburg and contemporary artist Amanda Ross-Ho use their collaborative artwork, The Meaning of Plus and Minusas a launch point to a larger conversation on their individual practices and careers spanning the Midwest to the West Coast.