Talk: Al Ruppersberg with Amanda Ross-Ho

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018

3:00pm - 4:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    Tickets: $15

    On the opening weekend of West by Midwest, groundbreaking conceptual artist Al Ruppersburg and contemporary artist Amanda Ross-Ho use their collaborative artwork, The Meaning of Plus and Minusas a launch point to a larger conversation on their individual practices and careers spanning the Midwest to the West Coast.

     

     

