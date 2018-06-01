Close
Talk: Architecture and Art with Deborah Berke and Samara Golden

Samara-golden

Friday, Nov 9, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    World-renowned architect Deborah Berke and artist Samara Golden - who plays with architecture and light to create her immersive, eye-tricking installations - discuss the intersections of art and architecture. The conversation is moderated by architecture expert Reed Kroloff and presented in partnership with the Chicago Architecture Foundation.

