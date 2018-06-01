Talk: Architecture and Art with Deborah Berke and Samara Golden

Friday, Nov 9, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
World-renowned architect Deborah Berke and artist Samara Golden - who plays with architecture and light to create her immersive, eye-tricking installations - discuss the intersections of art and architecture. The conversation is moderated by architecture expert Reed Kroloff and presented in partnership with the Chicago Architecture Foundation.