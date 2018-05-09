Close
Wednesday, Sep 5, 2018

Time
4:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Fermilab Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Kirk Rd & Pine St
    Batavia, IL 60510
    Telephone
    630-840-6825
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Talk: Colloquium 9/5/18 4pm 

    http://events.fnal.gov/colloquium/

    The art exhibition and colloquium “Seeing the Prairie” is a varied exhibit of watercolors, photography, and text that celebrate the beauty of the restored tall grass prairie at Fermilab in Batavia, IL.

    All free and open to the public

