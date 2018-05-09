Wednesday, Sep 5, 2018
- Time
- 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Fermilab Art Gallery
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Kirk Rd & Pine St
Batavia, IL 60510
- Telephone
- 630-840-6825
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Talk: Colloquium 9/5/18 4pm
http://events.fnal.gov/colloquium/
The art exhibition and colloquium “Seeing the Prairie” is a varied exhibit of watercolors, photography, and text that celebrate the beauty of the restored tall grass prairie at Fermilab in Batavia, IL.
All free and open to the public