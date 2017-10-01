TALK: DAVID GETSY ON SCOTT BURTON AT THE MCA IN 1977

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- Michigan Avenue
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-280-2660
NAKED LANGUAGE: SCOTT BURTON'S QUEER POSTMINIMALISM AND THE 1977 BEHAVIOR TABLEAUX PERFORMANCE AT THE MCA
David Getsy discusses Scott Burton's theories of performance art in the 1970s and examines his strategic use of cybernetics, art history, and queer culture in his performance at the MCA in 1977.