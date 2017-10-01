Close
TALK: DAVID GETSY ON SCOTT BURTON AT THE MCA IN 1977

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    NAKED LANGUAGE: SCOTT BURTON'S QUEER POSTMINIMALISM AND THE 1977 BEHAVIOR TABLEAUX PERFORMANCE AT THE MCA

    David Getsy discusses Scott Burton's theories of performance art in the 1970s and examines his strategic use of cybernetics, art history, and queer culture in his performance at the MCA in 1977.

