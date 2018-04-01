Close
Talk: David Macauley

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Renaissance Society
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-8670
    CLASSICS BUILDING, ROOM 110
    1010 E 59TH ST

    Working in the fields of both philosophy and environmental studies, David Macauley has dug deeply into the ancient and perennial notion of “the four elements,” tracking them as ideas from early philosophical sources to the twenty-first century.

    As one critic writes, Macauley’s book Elemental Philosophy “is an homage to a different and seemingly unfamiliar sensibility in which earth, air, fire and water… animate human thought and action.” Macauley’s ongoing work offers ways to reevaluate how we relate to the natural world and how aesthetics bring us back to environmental questions.

    Here, he presents a talk titled “Elemental Beauty: The Four Seasons and the Un-thought Aerial World.”

    Co-sponsored by the Arts, Science + Culture Initiative at the University of Chicago.

