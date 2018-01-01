TALK: EDRA SOTO & “WASSUP W/THAT ‘YAC?!” WITH FELICIA HOLMAN

Friday, Dec 8, 2017
- 6:00pm - 8:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- Michigan Avenue
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-280-2660
Edra Soto discusses Open 24 Hours, the Commons' inaugural Artist Project, with curator January Parkos Arnall. Soto’s project brings to the Commons reflections regarding our surroundings, identities, and communities.
Following the talk, join us for a live performance by Felicia Holman.