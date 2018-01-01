Close
TALK: EDRA SOTO & “WASSUP W/THAT ‘YAC?!” WITH FELICIA HOLMAN

Edrasoto

Friday, Dec 8, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Edra Soto discusses Open 24 Hours, the Commons' inaugural Artist Project, with curator January Parkos Arnall. Soto’s project brings to the Commons reflections regarding our surroundings, identities, and communities.

    Following the talk, join us for a live performance by Felicia Holman.

