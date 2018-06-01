TALK: Imagining Change in Cycles of Incarceration

Tuesday, May 22, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
In association with the MCA Stage performance JACK &, hear from artists who are engaging with the cycles of oppression and violence that lie at the heart of America’s ever-expanding carceral state as well as professionals in the prison and education fields who are working toward ending these cycles of incarceration.