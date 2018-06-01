Close
Talk: Los Frikis

Frikis

Friday, Nov 30, 2018

    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    In partnership with QUEER, ILL + OKAY, the MCA presents a conversation between Radio Ambulante's Luis Trelles and documentary filmmaker Vladimir Ceballos with special guests Gerson Govea and Yoandra Cardoso, who were part of a group of punk rockers in Cuba who intentionally gave themselves HIV. This talk looks back at the 'Special Period' - a decade of desperation when Soviet support was withdrawn from the Cuban government and HIV+ individuals were moved to state-run sanatoriums - and the ways life in sanatoriums afforded the artistic freedom to speak out against those in power. The program will be presented in Spanish and English.

