TALK: QUEER NARRATIVES WITH ZACH STAFFORD AND JACK HALBERSTAM

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018
- Time
- 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Zach Stafford, editor-in-chief of Grindr and INTO, the app's recent foray into publishing, is joined by scholar and author Jack Halberstam for a frank conversation about the role that technology can play in collecting and disseminating queer narratives in a media landscape that has traditionally devalued these stories.