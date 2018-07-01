Close
TALK: QUEER NARRATIVES WITH ZACH STAFFORD AND JACK HALBERSTAM

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018

3:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    Zach Stafford, editor-in-chief of Grindr and INTO, the app's recent foray into publishing, is joined by scholar and author Jack Halberstam for a frank conversation about the role that technology can play in collecting and disseminating queer narratives in a media landscape that has traditionally devalued these stories.

