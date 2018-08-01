Close
Tamar-kali and Damon Locks’ Where Future Unfolds

Saturday, Aug 18, 2018

7:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    Opening this season, Damon Locks’ Where Future Unfolds is a collaboration across music, dance, and video that asks how the past lives in the present and how it can be activated to learn about the current moment. After, Tamar-kali’s immersive music-based experience Demon Fruit Bluesdeconstructs the origins of misogyny, weaving a sonic tapestry of modern day rock, gospel, the blues, and original African rhythms.

