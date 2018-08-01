Tamar-kali and Damon Locks’ Where Future Unfolds

Saturday, Aug 18, 2018

Opening this season, Damon Locks’ Where Future Unfolds is a collaboration across music, dance, and video that asks how the past lives in the present and how it can be activated to learn about the current moment. After, Tamar-kali’s immersive music-based experience Demon Fruit Bluesdeconstructs the origins of misogyny, weaving a sonic tapestry of modern day rock, gospel, the blues, and original African rhythms.