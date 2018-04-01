Close
Tang Chang: The Painting that is Painted with Poetry is Profoundly Beautiful

Tuesday, May 8 - Aug 5, 2018

    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Tang Chang (1934–1990, also known as Chang Sae-tang) was a firebrand working on the margins of both the Thai and international art scenes. This exhibition, the first solo presentation of his work outside of Thailand, traces the development of his singular style of abstraction and his eventual rejection of painting in favor of “poetry-drawings.”

