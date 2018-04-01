Tang Chang: The Painting that is Painted with Poetry is Profoundly Beautiful

Tuesday, May 8 - Aug 5, 2018
- Smart Museum of Art
- South Side
- University of Chicago
5550 S. Greenwood
Chicago, IL 60637
- 773-702-0200
Tang Chang (1934–1990, also known as Chang Sae-tang) was a firebrand working on the margins of both the Thai and international art scenes. This exhibition, the first solo presentation of his work outside of Thailand, traces the development of his singular style of abstraction and his eventual rejection of painting in favor of “poetry-drawings.”