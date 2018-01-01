TCA ZINE RELEASE PARTY

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017
- Time
- 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
Celebrate the release of a DIY publication showcasing original artwork by youth from around Chicago, curated and produced by the MCA’s Teen Creative Agency (TCA).
Join us for free music, snacks, zine-making, a scavenger hunt, and more!
FEATURED ARTISTS INCLUDE:
Zimra Chickering
Ashley Cruz
Angelina Echevirria
Tea Floyd
Amber Goliath
Melany Gomez
Kamryn Grey
Noel Gutierrez
Armaria Hughes
Amy Huske
Nikayla Johnson
Kopano
Ruby Luz
Michelle Morales
Victor Musoni
Ashley Perez
andrea reyes
Simone G. Reynolds
Joshua Rodriguez
Mariela Ruiz
Stacy Salazar
Luis Soto
DeJiah Tinzie
Jennifer Villanueva