TCA ZINE RELEASE PARTY

Best-of-21-minus-(11)

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017

Time
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Celebrate the release of a DIY publication showcasing original artwork by youth from around Chicago, curated and produced by the MCA’s Teen Creative Agency (TCA).

    Join us for free music, snacks, zine-making, a scavenger hunt, and more!

    FEATURED ARTISTS INCLUDE:

    Zimra Chickering
    Ashley Cruz
    Angelina Echevirria
    Tea Floyd
    Amber Goliath
    Melany Gomez
    Kamryn Grey
    Noel Gutierrez
    Armaria Hughes
    Amy Huske
    Nikayla Johnson
    Kopano
    Ruby Luz
    Michelle Morales
    Victor Musoni
    Ashley Perez
    andrea reyes
    Simone G. Reynolds
    Joshua Rodriguez
    Mariela Ruiz
    Stacy Salazar
    Luis Soto
    DeJiah Tinzie
    Jennifer Villanueva

