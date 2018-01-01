TCA ZINE RELEASE PARTY

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017

Celebrate the release of a DIY publication showcasing original artwork by youth from around Chicago, curated and produced by the MCA’s Teen Creative Agency (TCA).

Join us for free music, snacks, zine-making, a scavenger hunt, and more!

FEATURED ARTISTS INCLUDE:

Zimra Chickering

Ashley Cruz

Angelina Echevirria

Tea Floyd

Amber Goliath

Melany Gomez

Kamryn Grey

Noel Gutierrez

Armaria Hughes

Amy Huske

Nikayla Johnson

Kopano

Ruby Luz

Michelle Morales

Victor Musoni

Ashley Perez

andrea reyes

Simone G. Reynolds

Joshua Rodriguez

Mariela Ruiz

Stacy Salazar

Luis Soto

DeJiah Tinzie

Jennifer Villanueva