Saturday, May 19 - Jun 17, 2018



Artist: CPS students included in Intuit's Teacher Fellowship Program

Dates: May 19-June 17, 2018

Opening Reception: TBD

Description: Intuit's Teacher Fellowship Program Student Exhibition will showcase participants in the 2017-2018 Teacher Fellowship Program. Inspired by self-taught and outsider art, students transform found and non-traditional materials into art pieces that reflect their personal visions.