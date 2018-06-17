Close
Teacher Fellowship Program Student Exhibition

Tfp

Saturday, May 19 - Jun 17, 2018

    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Artist: CPS students included in Intuit's Teacher Fellowship Program
    Dates: May 19-June 17, 2018
    Opening Reception: TBD
    Description: Intuit's Teacher Fellowship Program Student Exhibition will showcase participants in the 2017-2018 Teacher Fellowship Program. Inspired by self-taught and outsider art, students transform found and non-traditional materials into art pieces that reflect their personal visions.

     

