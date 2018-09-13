Thursday, Sep 13, 2018

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 4:00pm to 8:00pm

The Teaching Artists Fall Summit provides an opportunity for practicing teaching artists to better understand how self-assessment can be used as an empowering tool for connecting one’s values to quality improvement and enhanced communication strategies.

Organized by Chicago Artists Coalition and Hyde Park Art Center as part of an ongoing partnership that aims to support the growth of Chicago’s teaching artist community, the Fall Summit is open to teaching artists working across disciplines, contexts, and student populations from throughout the city.

Location: Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago, IL

Schedule

• 4:00 - 5:30pm

Continuous Quality Improvement as a Means to Self-Assessment and Professional Growth

with Tracy Olasimbo

Utilizing Ingenuity, Inc.’s Arts Partner Standards of Practice and a selection of tools developed by the organization as a starting point, this session will introduce teaching artists to the process of applying self-assessment frameworks to their teaching practices in order to identify strengths and potential growth areas.

Tracy will guide participants through the process of developing personalized evaluation frameworks that reflect and reinforce the core values that inform their work in the classroom and as a cultural producer. To conclude the session, we will explore Ingenuity’s artlook[1] map and ways that this tool can be incorporated into community building and job seeking strategies.

• 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Potluck Dinner

Bring a dish or beverage to share while connecting with fellow teaching artists!

• 6:30 - 8:00pm

Communication Strategies for Building Agency Across Diverse Organizational Cultures with William Estrada

In the Summit’s second session, participants will develop a thorough working knowledge of how a self-assessment that foregrounds one’s values can be used as the foundation for effective communication.

By reframing evaluation as a tool to advocate for oneself and one’s values in a variety of circumstances with school administrators, students, and arts organization partners, William will coach teaching artists to understand their own agency and to create strategic, mutually beneficial partnerships with arts education organizations. This highly participatory session will include small group breakout sessions to workshop solutions to common challenges and initiate long-term systemic change.

Workshop Facilitators

As Partnerships & Professional Learning Associate, Tracy Olasimbo manages Ingenuity’s Outreach collective impact panel, providing individualized support to category 4 schools. After attending a SEED training (aimed at self-reflection as a means by which communities and workplaces can build the capacity to create equitable spaces), she became impassioned with helping others foster cultural awareness to build equitable and inclusive spaces. It is with this focus that Tracy values the mentoring relationships she has cultivated with schools, teachers, and arts partners through leading the Outreach panel.

Through the lens of being a parent, Tracy develops trainings in her associateship which provide arts education stakeholders a cognizance of the diverse CPS student experience in order to inspire culturally-relevant, equitable arts programming.

Tracy joined Ingenuity from Visiting Angels of the Chicago North Shore. She holds a BA in Psychology from the University of Illinois at Chicago. ingenuity-inc.org

William Estrada was born to immigrant parents and grew up assembling memories in California, Mexico, and Chicago. His teaching and art making practice focus on exploring inequality, migration, historical passivity, cultural recognition, self-preservation and media representation in marginalized communities. He documents and engages experiences in public spaces to transform, question, and make connections to established and organic systems through discussion, creation, and promotion of counter narratives. He has worked as an educator and artist with Telpochcalli Elementary, Chicago Arts Partnership in Education, Hyde Park Art Center, SkyArt, Marwen Foundation, Urban Gateways, DePaul University’s College Connect Program, Graffiti Institute, Vermont College of Art and Design, Prison + Neighborhood Art Project and The School of The Art Institute of Chicago.

William has presented in various panels regarding community programming, arts integration, and social justice curricula through the Illinois Art Education Association, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Illinois Humanities Council, Smart Museum of Art, the National Guild of Schools in the Arts, National Art Education Association, Teachers for Social Justice San Francisco, Iowa University, Grand View University and Illinois State University. In 2016 he was awarded the Teaching Artist Community Award from 3Arts Chicago.

His current research is focused on developing community based and culturally relevant programs that center power structures of race, economy, and cultural access in contested spaces. werdmvmntstudios.com

Tuition: $20 General Public | $10 CAC and HPAC Artist Members | FREE for BOLT, FIELD/WORK, HATCH, and LAUNCH Residents and HPAC Teaching Artists

REGISTER HERE