Telling Your Story: Creating Collages with Della Wells

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018

In partnership with Loyola University Museum of Art and in conjunction with its exhibition Her Story, My Dreams: The Images of Della Wells (on view February 3-June 8, 2018), Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art is proud to welcome self-taught Milwaukee-based artist Della Wells for a collage workshop.

Driven by personal narratives, political struggles and imaginary stories, Wells' colorful collage works reflect her interest in African American history, gender studies and theology. In this make-and-take workshop, Wells will help you tell your own story through collage. Participants will enjoy a hands-on session in an informal creative setting with instruction on process, narrative storytelling, materials and techniques.

All supplies included, though attendees are encouraged to bring papers, remnants or other pieces they would like to incorporate into their collage. Light refreshments will be provided. Advance registration required.

Purchase Tickets Here