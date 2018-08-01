Terrarium Workshop (Always BYOB)

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018

Do you ever see our handmade terrariums and wish you could make one of your very own? Well, you can do just that! Learn our special techniques for making a one-of-a-kind creation. No two terrariums will be alike.



Each class includes a demonstration, terrarium making supplies, hands-on learning, and a terrarium of your own creation to take home (see photo for size reference). Attend one of our regularly scheduled classes, or contact us to set up a private party. Every class is BYOB.

