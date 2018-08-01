Close
Search

Terrarium Workshop (Always BYOB)

Original

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018

Time
6:30pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    704 Main St.
    Evanston, IL 60202
    Telephone
    847-418-1289
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Do you ever see our handmade terrariums and wish you could make one of your very own? Well, you can do just that! Learn our special techniques for making a one-of-a-kind creation. No two terrariums will be alike.

    Each class includes a demonstration, terrarium making supplies, hands-on learning, and a terrarium of your own creation to take home (see photo for size reference).  Attend one of our regularly scheduled classes, or contact us to set up a private party. Every class is BYOB.

    Tickets can be purchased here

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event