The 75th Annual Salon Show

Sunday, Sep 9 - Nov 4, 2018

This year we celebrate an important milestone in our organization’s history with the 75th presentation of the Salon Show, our most prestigious exhibit, dating back to 1936, when local artists approached the owners of Minas Department Store in downtown Hammond about the possibility of hosting an art exhibit. The Salon Show is known for its generous $10,000 purse of prize money, including the $2,000 Helen V. Surovek Memorial Award.

To help us celebrate, we invite you to join us at the 75th Salon Show Celebration Brunch on Sunday, September 16, 2018, from 11am-1pm, here at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

A full breakfast will be available, including champagne and Bloody Marys. The cost is $75 per person, with proceeds benefitting the South Shore Arts exhibits program. The Salon Show Awards Ceremony follows at 1pm.