Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018

Wednesday, October 31 | 10am

Chicago

Image: Sale 624 Lot 7 October 31 2018 10:00 AM 1338 West Lake Street

BACK, George, Sir (1796-1878). Narrative of an Expedition in H.M.S. Terror. London, 1838. FIRST EDITION.

Estimate: $1000 to $1500