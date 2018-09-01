Friday, Sep 28, 2018

The ANNUAL Breakfast, Friday, September 28, 9-11am RSVP

The ANNUAL is a yearly sales exhibition celebrating cutting-edge Chicago-based artists. Arranged by a guest curator, The ANNUAL creates an accessible forum for collectors to discover affordable new work and engage directly with its creators.

Image: John Opera, Double Lens (yellow with lines), cyanotype, acrylic and flashe on canvas in lacquered artist frame, 21 x 17 inches, participating Annual artist, 2018