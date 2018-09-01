Friday, Sep 28, 2018
- Time
- 9:00am - 11:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 2130-40 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612
- Telephone
- 312-491-8888
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The ANNUAL Breakfast, Friday, September 28, 9-11am RSVP
The ANNUAL is a yearly sales exhibition celebrating cutting-edge Chicago-based artists. Arranged by a guest curator, The ANNUAL creates an accessible forum for collectors to discover affordable new work and engage directly with its creators.
For details see the full event listing here.
Image: John Opera, Double Lens (yellow with lines), cyanotype, acrylic and flashe on canvas in lacquered artist frame, 21 x 17 inches, participating Annual artist, 2018