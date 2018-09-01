Close
The ANNUAL Breakfast

Operaannual

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

9:00am - 11:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    West Side
    2130-40 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612
    312-491-8888
    The ANNUAL Breakfast, Friday, September 28, 9-11am RSVP

    The ANNUAL is a yearly sales exhibition celebrating cutting-edge Chicago-based artists. Arranged by a guest curator, The ANNUAL creates an accessible forum for collectors to discover affordable new work and engage directly with its creators. 

    For details see the full event listing here

    Image: John Opera, Double Lens (yellow with lines), cyanotype, acrylic and flashe on canvas in lacquered artist frame, 21 x 17 inches, participating Annual artist, 2018

