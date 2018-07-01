The ANNUAL, Mixtapes for the New Millennium

Tuesday, Sep 18 - 28, 2018

CAC is pleased to announce that Jordan Martins will curate this year's edition of The ANNUAL. His exhibition, Mixtapes for the New Millennium brings together a wide variety of studio practices and backgrounds into proximity with one another to encourage surprising synchronicities or points of overlap between them.

The ANNUAL is a yearly sales exhibition celebrating cutting-edge Chicago-based artists. Arranged by a guest curator and overlapping with EXPO Chicago, The ANNUAL creates an accessible forum for collectors to discover affordable new work and engage directly with its creators.

Opening Reception: Friday, September 21, 5-8pm.