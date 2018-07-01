Close
The ANNUAL, Mixtapes for the New Millennium

Friday, Sep 21, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    District
    West Side
    Address
    2130-40 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612
    Telephone
    312-491-8888
    Reminder
    CAC is pleased to announce that Jordan Martins will curate this year's edition of The ANNUAL. His exhibition, Mixtapes for the New Millennium brings together a wide variety of studio practices and backgrounds into proximity with one another to encourage surprising synchronicities or points of overlap between them. 

    The ANNUAL is a yearly sales exhibition celebrating cutting-edge Chicago-based artists. Arranged by a guest curator and overlapping with EXPO Chicago, The ANNUAL creates an accessible forum for collectors to discover affordable new work and engage directly with its creators.

