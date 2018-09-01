The Annual, Opening Reception 2018

Friday, Sep 21, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 2130-40 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612
- Telephone
- 312-491-8888
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening Reception, Friday, September 21, 5-8pm
The ANNUAL is a yearly sales exhibition celebrating cutting-edge Chicago-based artists. Arranged by a guest curator, The ANNUAL creates an accessible forum for collectors to discover affordable new work and engage directly with its creators.
For details see the full event listing here.
Image: Marzena Abrahamik, participating Annual artist, 2018