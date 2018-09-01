Close
The Annual, Opening Reception 2018

Marinaannual

Friday, Sep 21, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    West Side
    2130-40 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612
    312-491-8888
    Opening Reception, Friday, September 21, 5-8pm

    The ANNUAL is a yearly sales exhibition celebrating cutting-edge Chicago-based artists. Arranged by a guest curator, The ANNUAL creates an accessible forum for collectors to discover affordable new work and engage directly with its creators. 

    For details see the full event listing here

    Image: Marzena Abrahamik, participating Annual artist, 2018

