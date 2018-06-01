The Art and Design of the Doomsday Clock

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

The Doomsday Clock has been called “the most iconic graphic design of the twentieth century” and it continues to stop the news cycle around the world at its yearly setting. This event explores Martyl’s role as a Chicago artist, and the mid-century modern influences that helped her create the globally-recognized Doomsday Clock symbol.



The discussion features design historian Michael J. Golec, Department Chair and Design History Coordinator at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and art historian Maggie Taft, co-editor of the forthcoming book Art in Chicago: From the Fire to Now, and is led by Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists president and CEO Rachel Bronson.

The program is part of Art Design Chicago, a year-long series exploration of the city's art and design history and legacy, led by the Terra Foundation for American Art with presenting partner the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation.

This event is free and open to the public, and we appreciate your RSVP here.