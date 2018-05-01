The Art Educator Exhibition

Friday, Apr 20 - May 12, 2018

The Illinois High School Art Exhibition is excited to bring educators together for a common purpose as they host the 4th Annual Art Educator Show. Each year, the show plays host to well over 100 city, suburban, public and private art educators, grades K-12. it's an amazing collection of artistic talent from some truly amazing Art Educators.

The 4th Annual Art Educator Exhibition is a juried exhibition, featuring more than 100 works of art and more than $15,000 in awards provided by BLICK Art Materials.

Come out and see that those who teach, can also do.