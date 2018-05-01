The Art Institute of Chicago Block Party

Saturday, Jul 21, 2018

Saturday, July 21, 2018, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

Throughout the museum

Join fellow artists, historians, storytellers, performers, and a crowd-sourced roster of community contributors of all ages and backgrounds for open conversations, gallery experiences, and creative responses to the Art Institute's renowned collection.

This daylong gathering highlights the deep and lasting contributions of Chicago's creative communities. Experience a progression of events activating the museum's galleries, libraries, study rooms, gardens, and public spaces, culminating in exciting music performances, all celebrating our city's rich history and bright future.

Visit their page for more updates leading up to the event, including a schedule of programs and a link to pre-register.