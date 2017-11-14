The Art Next Door: Chicago Exemplars

Friday, Nov 3 - 14, 2017

Exhibition on view November 3-November 14, 2017

Opening reception: November 3, 6-8pm

Chicago, just 100 miles west and one large lake expanse from the Krasl Art Center, is home to a bevy of contemporary artists who are creating provocative work, exhibiting worldwide and participating in critical dialogues about art and the world as we see it. This exhibition will highlight these artists, bringing their unique works and perspectives to Southwest Michigan.