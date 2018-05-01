The Art of Being Dangerous

Sunday, Aug 19 - Oct 28, 2018
- Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
- South Side
- 5020 S. Cornell
Chicago, IL 60615
- 773-324-5520
Gallery 1, 2, and Jackman Goldwasser Catwalk Gallery
Hyde Park Art Center is proud to present the sixth annual exhibition of work from participants in The Center Program, the Art Center’s flagship artist professional development initiative. Led by Director of Education Mike Nourse, this six-month program is designed for a group of artists who create new works, connect with peers, present to visiting professionals, and culminate with an exhibition.