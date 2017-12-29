THE ART OF FRANK ROSENBAUM

Friday, Oct 20 - Dec 29, 2017

October 20-December 29, 2017

Opening Reception: October 20 | 7 – 10 PM

THE ART OF COLOR: Frank began painting many years ago as a child and was greatly influenced by his grandfather who was a musician. Frank and his twin brother Tom were always drawn to painting and drawing. Later, he studied art in college honing his skill in oil, acrylic, watercolor, and pastels. From time to time, you will see his work shift to sculpture casting in bronze as well as carving in stone.

His vision is to create expressionistic art works with an emphasis on the human figure in the environment. His work puts a modern twist to the human figure with color, textures, and framing in a strong classical composition.