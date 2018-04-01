Close
The Art of Seating Private Collector Diane Jacobsen

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Reminder
    Wednesday, April 18

    Ever wonder how a great collection gets started? A private collector with passion, Diane Jacobsen tells the story of how and why she began collecting chairs and how that collection became The Art of Seating.

