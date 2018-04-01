The Art of Seating Private Collector Diane Jacobsen

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Location
- Richard H. Driehaus Museum
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 40 E. Erie
Nickerson Mansion
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-482-8933
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Wednesday, April 18
Ever wonder how a great collection gets started? A private collector with passion, Diane Jacobsen tells the story of how and why she began collecting chairs and how that collection became The Art of Seating.
