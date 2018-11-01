Friday, Oct 19 - Nov 30, 2018
- The Leigh Gallery
- North Side
- 3306 N. Halsted
Chicago, IL 60657
- 773-472-1865
The Leigh Gallery celebrates the beauty of fall!!
We have an ongoing salon-style display featuring over 80 artists, mostly local, who have brought in many stunning new works for fall.
A wonderful gallery featuring original artwork that satisfies all tastes and wallets.
Some art on view now is sampled here:
Extraordinary color palette with motion & movement in just the right places!
Smokey, mysterious and modern!
You can almost smell the Morels!!
Just the right amount of eerie birds to show some life.
Top image: Autumn Colors Along the Drive, Original Acrylic by Chicago artist Amy Huisinga. You can feel and hear the rustling leaves blowing by!