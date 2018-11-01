Close
The Beauty of Fall

Friday, Oct 19 - Nov 30, 2018

    The Leigh Gallery
    North Side
    3306 N. Halsted
    Chicago, IL 60657
    773-472-1865
    Download to calendar

    The Leigh Gallery celebrates the beauty of fall!! 

    We have an ongoing salon-style display featuring over 80 artists, mostly local, who have brought in many stunning new works for fall.

    A wonderful gallery featuring original artwork that satisfies all tastes and wallets.

    Some art on view now is sampled here: 

    Extraordinary color palette with motion & movement in just the right places!

     

    Smokey, mysterious and modern!

     

    You can almost smell the Morels!!

     

    Just the right amount of eerie birds to show some life.

     

    Top image: Autumn Colors Along the Drive, Original Acrylic by Chicago artist Amy Huisinga. You can feel and hear the rustling leaves blowing by!

     

     

     

