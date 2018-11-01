Friday, Oct 19 - Nov 30, 2018

The Leigh Gallery celebrates the beauty of fall!!

We have an ongoing salon-style display featuring over 80 artists, mostly local, who have brought in many stunning new works for fall.

A wonderful gallery featuring original artwork that satisfies all tastes and wallets.

Some art on view now is sampled here:

Extraordinary color palette with motion & movement in just the right places!

Smokey, mysterious and modern!

You can almost smell the Morels!!

Just the right amount of eerie birds to show some life.

Top image: Autumn Colors Along the Drive, Original Acrylic by Chicago artist Amy Huisinga. You can feel and hear the rustling leaves blowing by!