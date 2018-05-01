The BIG PRINT Show

Saturday, Jun 23 - Aug 31, 2018

Featured Artists: Aaron Coleman, Anna Hasseltine, Teresa James, Raeleen Kao, Karen Kunc, Jenny Robinson and Art Werger

The CPC has curated some the best large-scale printmaking work from across the country in this showcase of talent. We celebrate these seven artists who expand the size and boundaries of what hand made prints can be.

Photo: Lagan and Derelict by Raeleen Kao

Woodcut on mulberry paper

27 x 108 inches

2018

