The BIG PRINT Show

Saturday, Jun 23 - Aug 31, 2018
- Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
- North Side
- 4912 N. Western
Chicago, IL 60625
- 773-293-2070
Featured Artists: Aaron Coleman, Anna Hasseltine, Teresa James, Raeleen Kao, Karen Kunc, Jenny Robinson and Art Werger
The CPC has curated some the best large-scale printmaking work from across the country in this showcase of talent. We celebrate these seven artists who expand the size and boundaries of what hand made prints can be.
Photo: Lagan and Derelict by Raeleen Kao
Woodcut on mulberry paper
27 x 108 inches
2018