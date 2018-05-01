Close
Search

The BIG PRINT Show

Lagan-and-derelict

Saturday, Jun 23 - Aug 31, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    773-293-2070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Featured Artists: Aaron Coleman, Anna Hasseltine, Teresa James, Raeleen Kao, Karen Kunc, Jenny Robinson and Art Werger

    The CPC has curated some the best large-scale printmaking work from across the country in this showcase of talent. We celebrate these seven artists who expand the size and boundaries of what hand made prints can be. 

    Photo: Lagan and Derelict by Raeleen Kao
    Woodcut on mulberry paper
    27 x 108 inches 
    2018 
     

    Previous Event
    Next Event