The Chair: Rethinking Culture, Body, & Design

Galencranz

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Events
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    Michigan Avenue
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-482-8933
    Dr. Galen Cranz of the University of California, Berkeley teaches social and cultural approaches to architecture and urban design, she is also the author of The Chair: Rethinking Culture, Body & Design. This discussion will focus on the sociological development of chair design and its relationship to the body, posture, and ergonomics.

