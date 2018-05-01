Wednesday, May 16, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Events
- Location
- Richard H. Driehaus Museum
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 40 E. Erie
Nickerson Mansion
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-482-8933
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Dr. Galen Cranz of the University of California, Berkeley teaches social and cultural approaches to architecture and urban design, she is also the author of The Chair: Rethinking Culture, Body & Design. This discussion will focus on the sociological development of chair design and its relationship to the body, posture, and ergonomics.
