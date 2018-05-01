Friday, Jul 13 - Aug 31, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Catherine Edelman Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior
Lower Level
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-266-2350
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening reception Friday, July 13, 5:00 - 7:00 pm in conjunction with area galleries for River North's annual Midsummer Art Walk
CEG once again presents The Chicago Project VII: Selections from our Online Gallery, our bi-annual summer exhibition selected from participants in our online gallery. Artists in the exhibition are Barbara Diener, Jim Ferguson, Whit Forrester, Andy Goodwin, Angie McMonigal, Natasha Spencer, and Samantha VanDeman.