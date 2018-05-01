Close
The Chicago Project VII: Selections from our Online Gallery

Fig.-47-aloe-vera_-louisville_-ky_-2016

Friday, Jul 13 - Aug 31, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Catherine Edelman Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Lower Level
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-266-2350
    Opening reception Friday, July 13, 5:00 - 7:00 pm in conjunction with area galleries for River North's annual Midsummer Art Walk

    CEG once again presents The Chicago Project VII: Selections from our Online Gallery, our bi-annual summer exhibition selected from participants in our online gallery. Artists in the exhibition are Barbara Diener, Jim Ferguson, Whit Forrester, Andy Goodwin, Angie McMonigal, Natasha Spencer, and Samantha VanDeman.

     

