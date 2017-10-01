The Chip: Paintings by Hannah Perry Saucier

Friday, Jul 28 - Sep 17, 2017

Matthew Rachman Gallery is pleased to announce its next exhibition, The Chip, featuring paintings by Hannah Perry Saucier. The Gallery will host an opening reception with the artist in attendance.

How does the space of the mind change as we accumulate new experiences? As human beings, we are always collecting information and shifting our minds to fit the new while retaining the old. How we recall our memories often distorts over time. Artist Hannah Perry Saucier’s work presented in “The Chip” visually represent the organization of inner worlds and explores how the mind adjusts itself as we adapt and change.

Image: Hannah Perry Saucier, The Wiggle World (The World Is Wiggly), 2015, oil on canvas, framed