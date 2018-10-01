The Collection Unveiling Event

Friday, Oct 5, 2018

Join this special reception celebrating the unveiling of the newest artwork to join THE COLLECTION: Where Art Meets Fashion at Fashion Outlets of Chicago on Friday, October 5. New permanent installations by Derrick Adams and Chad Kouri will be unveiled, as well as a new exhibition by Edra Soto.

Admission for this event is free.



FASHION OUTLETS OF CHICAGO - CHECK IN AT GRAND ENTRANCE NEAR SAKS OFF FIFTH

5220 FASHION OUTLETS WAY, ROSEMONT IL



Enjoy music from the area's hottest DJs, free activations and more while mingling with the evening's featured artists.All event attendees will also receive a free seven-day trial of FashionOutlets' Savings Pass which unlocks exclusive offers and savings at theshopping center's participating retailers. All stores will be open until 9 p.m.on October 5.



Food & Drink wristbands areavailable now for $10 per person when you RSVP via Eventbrite as well as available for purchase onsite at Fashion Outlets of Chicago during the event for $20 per person.



With a Food & Drink Wristband guests will have the opportunity to enjoy beer, wine and bites from Rosemont restaurants including Bub City, KINGS, The Ashburn and more.



The first 100 guests to purchase a Food & Drink wristband via Eventbrite will receive a custom-designed notebook by Derrick Adams upon check-in at the event.



Get Food & Drink wristbands HERE