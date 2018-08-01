The Figure and the Chicago Imagists: Selections from the Elmhurst College Art Collection

Saturday, Sep 8 - Jan 13, 2019

Over and over the Chicago Imagists cast the figure in numerous roles, distorting it and layering it with metaphor and personal meaning. Outrageous, irreverent, and humorous and inspired by popular culture, these works reflect highly original expressions of the human form.

This exhibition features the Elmhurst College Art Collection, focused on artists working in Chicago between about 1950 and the present. The exhibition is curated by Suellen Rocca, one of the original members of the Hairy Who and Curator and Director of Exhibitions at Elmhurst College.