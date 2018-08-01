Close
The Figure and the Chicago Imagists: Selections from the Elmhurst College Art Collection

Rossi_shep_step_ii_web_version

Saturday, Sep 8 - Jan 13, 2019

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Elmhurst Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    150 Cottage Hill Ave.
    Elmhurst, IL 60126
    Telephone
    630-834-0202
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Over and over the Chicago Imagists cast the figure in numerous roles, distorting it and layering it with metaphor and personal meaning. Outrageous, irreverent, and humorous and inspired by popular culture, these works reflect highly original expressions of the human form.

    This exhibition features the Elmhurst College Art Collection, focused on artists working in Chicago between about 1950 and the present. The exhibition is curated by Suellen Rocca, one of the original members of the Hairy Who and Curator and Director of Exhibitions at Elmhurst College.

