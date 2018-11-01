The Fine Cartographic and Printed Americana Collection of Evelyn and Eric Newman

Monday, Nov 12, 2018

Monday, November 12 at 10am

Chicago

Image: Sale 610 Lot 32

* [ALLARD, Hugo (1625-1691)]. Totius Neobelgii Nova et Accuratissima Tabula. [Amsterdam, ca 1680].



Engraved map with hand-coloring in outline, image 465 x 540 mm (sheet 535 x 620 mm). Figural cartouche incorporating the Restitutio view, galleon, canoes, animals, and a Native American fort. (Some minor creasing to upper margin.)



FIRST EDITION, fourth state, with the "Carolus Allardt" imprint, and the with the Restitutio view, which was added to celebrate the return of New Amsterdam to Holland in August 1673. The Dutch fleet, which re-captured New York under Cornelius Evertsen's command, is shown off Long Island. "The sight of a fleet of heavily armed Dutch ships…entering New York Harbor…must have been a shock to the town's residents…The Restitutio View, which depicts the town as seen directly from the east, enables one to visualize some of its features that were only schematically showed on earlier maps. On the right-hand side of the view is part of the wall that became Wall Street with its guardhouse and gate. To the right of the wall are the new settlements [to the] north" (Augustyn and Cohen, Manhattan in Maps, pp.46-47). Burden 373 (state 4); see Phillips 283; Tooley The Mapping of America, vol.II, p. 288 (fourth state).





Estimate $5,000-7,000